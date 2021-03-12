Netflix Tackles "Mind-Blowing" Art Heist in First Trailer for This Is a Robbery Docu-Series

The biggest art heist ever pulled off.

On Thursday, March 11, Netflix released the first trailer for its latest documentary series, titled This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist. The four-part series, which premieres Wednesday, April 7 on the streaming service, takes a closer look at the 1990 robbery of Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

Per Netflix, "Over St. Patrick's Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery."

For those unfamiliar with the case, the infamous robbery has yet to be solved. In fact, a $10 million reward was offered by the museum for whoever assists in recovering the stolen works of art. Thus, Netflix has invited its viewers to join in on the mysterious hunt.

"Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum was an art thief's delight," a voiceover noted in the new trailer below. "Millions of dollars worth of artwork."