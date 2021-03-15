Nick Jonas' Groomer Swears By This $55 Hair Trimmer for The Voice

We interviewed this celebrity groomer because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nick Jonas is looking his best when building his best team.

As blind auditions continue on The Voice, some may be wondering how the Jonas Brothers member gets his swag in that iconic red chair. Perhaps his grooming and style plays a role.

This season, Art Department LA celebrity groomer Marissa Machado will make sure the "This Is Heaven" singer takes care of his skin and hair. In fact, Nick's longtime friend teased a major change coming later this season.

"We started the season with Nick's longer hair and his signature scruff," Marissa exclusively teased to E! News. "While filming, we discussed Nick's new solo album and what that would look like. The shaved head really felt more appropriate for the feel of Spaceman, so a few episodes in, you will see his hair is gone!"

So how did she do it? We're so glad you asked! Keep scrolling to see Marissa's recommends including "the perfect trimmer" for any guy in your life.