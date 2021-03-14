Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

Celebs were changing more than just their clocks this week.

With spring just around the corner, stars like Lea Michele and Kaia Gerber paid a visit to their hairstylists to receive fresh new chops for the upcoming season. While the Glee star went shorter, the supermodel went for a lighter hue.

And should you be in need of some inspiration when it comes to keeping up with your wellness goals right now, one Siesta Key star's post about her ongoing physical and mental transformation will be just the thing you need to read.

Plus, Jennifer Garner revealed she did something for the first time in her life, while Michael B. Jordan is set to add yet another impressive achievement to his resume. Let's just say that the B stands for boss on his next movie.