ITV's Alex Beresford Breaks Silence on Piers Morgan's Exit After Their Heated Meghan Markle Exchange

Watch : Piers Morgan Storms Off Set After Meghan Markle Comments

Piers Morgan's former Good Morning Britain co-host is speaking out about the controversial TV personality's abrupt exit from the show following the pair's heated exchange about Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday, March 9, Piers, a former British tabloid editor and America's Got Talent co-judge, left the ITV show. His departure followed a backlash over his dismissive comments about the Duchess of Sussex, who he has criticized many times, and the shocking reveals she made during Prince Harry's recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, including about her own mental health before the couple's 2020 royal exit.

"Piers' departure sincerely wasn't the conclusion I was hoping for," Good Morning Britain co-host and ITV weatherman Alex Beresford tweeted on Thursday, March 11. "Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world."