Kevin Bacon Reveals What Went Wrong While Giving Wife Kyra Sedgwick a Bikini Wax

Some cosmetic skills should be left to the professionals, just ask Kevin Bacon.

During the March 10 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Footloose star recalled giving his wife Kyra Sedgwick a quarantine bikini wax that almost sent her to the hospital.

"I'm one of those people that is sort of cocky enough to think I can probably learn to do anything, you know what I mean? Especially because, you know, you're an actor you have to get a skill," he explained. "I thought, ‘How hard can this be? Some assembly required, you know, I can put stuff together from Ikea. This is not going to be that hard.'"

However, the star quickly changed his tune and realized that that particular skill needs to be left to "the trained professionals," noting, "Otherwise, it can get really, really frighteningly dangerous."

Host Jimmy Kimmel recalled Kyra being "a little bit mad" at Kevin, which he confirmed with a laugh, "You know, it's okay. I gave it the old college try. I did."

Fans may recall a couple of months ago when the Call Your Mother star appeared on the late-night show and gave her side of the story.