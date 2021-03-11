Mike Fisher Proudly Shows Off His Priceless Birthday Gift for Carrie Underwood

Watch : Carrie Underwood Shares Throwback Pics for 10th Anniversary

Carrie Underwood is sharing a positive message for her birthday.

On Wednesday, March 10, the country music star took to Instagram to send a note of love on her special day.

"I am not 38 years old. I am not 38 years young," she captioned alongside a selfie. "I am 38 years strong. 38 years awesome! 38 years wise. 38 years accomplished. 38 years happy! 38 years amazing!!! I am 38 years blessed...thank you, Lord, for all the trips around the sun!"



Of course, the mother of two didn't spend her day alone. Her husband, Mike Fisher, took to social media to share one hilarious gift he gave Carrie.



In his Instagram Story, the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer wore a t-shirt that read, "I Don't Need Google My Husband Knows Everything" along with a pretty skeptical look on her face.



The former hockey player captioned the hilarious photo, "Perfect Birthday Gift No."

Mike also posted a photo to his Instagram feed of his wife of nearly 11 years with a beautiful white cake covered in pink and red edibles hearts. He captioned the snapshot, "Happy birthday @carrieunderwood !! the boys and I love you like crazy!! We are so grateful for you!!"