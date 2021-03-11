Prince William Defends Royal Family From Racism Claims After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview

Watch : Queen Breaks Silence on Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview

Prince William has spoken out for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview.

On Thursday, March 11, the Duke of Cambridge stepped out with Kate Middleton to visit School 21 in Stratford, London, where the royal couple congratulated teachers involved in the school's reopening following the coronavirus lockdown. During the outing, a reporter asked William if he's spoken to his brother since the Duke of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which he made claims about the royal family.

"I haven't spoken to him yet," William replied, "but I will do."

And in response to the reporter's question on whether the royal family is a "racist family," William defended the royals, saying, "We are very much not a racist family."

In the tell-all with Oprah, which aired on March 7, Meghan and Harry spoke openly about what led to them stepping down as senior royals. Meghan also opened up about the lack of support she felt from the family, as well as having suicidal thoughts amid intense media scrutiny.