How Dua Lipa Kept Levitating to Become Pop Music's Golden Girl

If you've noticed that Dua Lipa is among the few individuals to somehow have found a way to thrive amid the pandemic, you're not alone.

When comedian John Mulaney visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Dec. 1, 2020, host Jimmy Kimmel started off their conversation with, "John, I feel like you and Joe Biden and maybe Dua Lipa are the only people who had a good 2020." The comment led to a hearty laugh from the Big Mouth voice actor. (The interview took place before reports surfaced later in December that John had checked into rehab.)

While Dua Lipa might not be leader of the free world (not yet, anyway), there's no question that over the past 12 months, her career has kept, well, levitating. The pop superstar heads into the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony with six nominations, including the coveted prizes for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Certainly, the 25-year-old London-born performer had experienced her share of success before 2020. After all, she currently has a perfect Grammys record, having won the two categories she was nominated for in 2019: Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording.