One Year of Solitude: Everything We Figured Out and Learned to Embrace (or Not) During Quarantine

If you're reading this, then you're here. And we don't point that out lightly.

Because it has been a year. Full stop. Also, more specifically, it's been one year since the World Health Organization declared that there was a pandemic due to the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19. It had sprung up on one side of the world and swiftly made it to the other, affecting a large swath of space in between.

People had been talking about it for awhile (not including government officials, who had apparently been talking about it long before that), and you had already seen the occasional mask or pair of gloves on a fellow shopper at the supermarket. Maybe the hosts of that bridal shower you were set to attend in a few weeks had sent out an email advising that anyone who felt sick should feel more than free to stay home. There were rumors of longer-than-usual lines at stores, which were said to be running out of...wait, this can't be right... toilet paper? Whatever for?!

But March 11, 2020, was the day. Hours after the WHO announcement, the NBA suspended its season when a player tested positive (two days earlier he'd made light of contagion concerns by touching all the microphones in the press room), hammering the severity home for sports fans. At practically the same time, news rang out from Australia that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had COVID and were in quarantine, basically confirming that, truly, no one was safe.

And it was all so much the tip of the Titanic-scale iceberg.