Meghan Markle's TV Father Backtracks After Calling Her Oprah Winfrey Interview "Insignificant"

Meghan Markle's TV dad is mending the fence.
Wendell Pierce, who played the Robert Zane to her Rachel Zane on Suits, is clarifying his true thoughts on Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Initially, he said it was "insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace gossip," when he spoke on LBC on Tuesday, March 9. He said that during the pandemic, "in the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant."
The Wire actor told the outlet, "Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die within this hour in the UK... We are in the midst of a pandemic, that at one point before these vaccines I thought could be an extinction event if we didn't figure out a way to stop it."
The next day, on Wednesday, Wendell tried to clear the air and explained he meant no ill will toward the Duchess of Sussex.
"I just discovered my words are being used as an attack," he tweeted. "Well done British Press. Clarity: The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism and apartheid didn't educate you that they are racist, you failed history."
Wendell claimed he got ahold of Meghan to offer his support. "I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best," he continued on Twitter. "Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn't change that."
Wendell later added, "As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best."
His final tweet stated, "In no way am I insensitive to suicide. Unfortunately my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide."
It referenced a moment in the conversation when Meghan opened up to Oprah about contemplating suicide two years ago. "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he's suffered," she told the media mogul. "But I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."
