Season 17 Could Be the End of Grey's Anatomy and We Are Not OK

The end might be near for Grey's Anatomy, and we're already upset about it.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed that no decision has been made yet about whether the show will return for an 18th season, and she is currently plotting out two finales: one for the season, and one for the series.

"I'm planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale," she said. "I'm planning for both contingencies and it's hard and it's not ideal. It's not where I wish we were."

Series creator Shonda Rhimes has long said that the show would end when star Ellen Pompeo no longer wants to do it, so Pompeo is a major part of the negotiations for a renewal.

In 2017, she fought for a salary that made her the highest-paid actress on a primetime drama series, but that deal only saw her through season 16. ABC extended the deal in 2019 when Grey's was picked up through season 17.