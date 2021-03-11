Justice Smith Slams Those Generation and Euphoria Comparisons

Watch : Justice Smith Comes Out As Queer & Champions LGBTQ+ BLM Movement

Generation (aka Genera+ion) is not a replica of Euphoria.

Justice Smith, star of the new HBO Max series, made this abundantly clear during an exclusive chat with E! News. Per Smith, Generation is "similar to Euphoria in that there are teenagers on the show." Outside of that, the 25-year-old actor said the dramedy, which premiered today, March 11, is "its own beast."

"It's this crazy double standard that we do as a society where we view all content that has high schoolers or teenagers in it as being a part of the same monolith," he noted of the comparisons between Generation and Euphoria. "But then, we don't do that with any other generation. We don't say that shows about people in their 30s are all alike, you know, but for some reason when it's high schoolers these are all the same. And they're not."

As HBO Max described it, the Lena Dunham-produced series "follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community."