Amy's Back! America Ferrera Will Return for Superstore's Series Finale

After leaving at the beginning of the season, America Ferrera is returning to Superstore for its series finale, airing March 25 on NBC.

Amy Sosa may have moved on to the bigger and greener pastures of California, but she's not totally leaving her Cloud 9 friends behind. 

NBC announced that America Ferrera will return to Superstore for its hour-long series finale on March 25, giving us hope that Amy and Jonah (Ben Feldman) might actually be able to end their love story on a good note—or rekindle their love story past the end of the show. 

Star and executive producer Ferrera planned to leave the series at the end of season five, but her final episode was delayed by the pandemic. She ended up appearing in the first two episodes of season six, and left the show as Amy moved to California for a huge promotion. 

However, in order for Amy to move to California without her boyfriend Jonah, the pair had to break up. It felt out of the blue and it was strangely bitter, but perhaps her return means the couple can reconcile before the series ends. 

The show's Twitter account shared the news of Ferrera's return, along with a pic of Amy suited up in the Cloud 9 vest. 

Ferrera is certainly not the first departed star to return for her show's series finale, and Superstore isn't even the first high-profile NBC comedy to have provided fans with much-needed closure in its final episode. "That's what she said," anyone? 

Scroll down to see all of the shows that welcomed big returns for their big goodbyes.

CMT
Connie Britton on Nashville

Death didn't keep Rayna Jaymes from a Nashville swan song when Connie Britton appeared in a flashback/dream sequence (and then for a cast-wide singalong).

ABC
Josh Dallas, Ginnifer Goodwin and more on Once Upon a Time

The final season of ABC's fairy tale hit was a reboot, but for the grand finale a large portion of the original cast returned to close the book on the series.

CBS
Josh Charles on The Good Wife

The character Will Gardner died in season five, but that didn't keep Josh Charles from showing up in the series finale. Dream sequences are powerful narrative devices!

FOX
Topher Grace on That '70s Show

After leaving for Africa at the end of season 7, Eric Foreman (Topher Grace) returned at the end of season 8 just in time to kiss Donna (Laura Prepon) and watch the arrival of 1980. Both Grace and Asthon Kutcher had left after season 7 to pursue other projects, though Kelso made appearances in several episodes in the final season, including the finale. 

Mario Perez/ABC via Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder, Elizabeth Mitchell, & Everyone on Lost

Almost all of the dead characters on Lost got to come back and be reunited with their soul mates in the final episode, including the ones played by Ian Somerhalder, Maggie GraceDominic Monaghan, Elizabeth Mitchell, Rebecca Mader, Jeremy Davies, and Cynthia Watros

The WB
David Boreanaz on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Despite being very busy on his own show, Angel (David Boreanaz) returned to Buffy the Vampire Slayer for the final two episodes of season seven. And it's a good thing too, because Buffy had to tell him she was cookie dough, and she was not done baking. He also had to hand off the amulet that would eventually allow Spike to save the world, but whatevs. 

CBS
Josh Charles on The Good Wife

Two seasons after he was shockingly killed, Will Gardner (Josh Charles) returned as a ghost to guide Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) through the show's series finale. Weird? Sure. Welcome? Completely. 

FOX
Jennifer Morrison on House

Jennifer Morrison left House in season six (to, you know, save an entire universe of fairytale characters), and returned only once before the show ended in 2012 after eight seasons. She and Kal Penn both appeared in the series finale as visions that House (Hugh Laurie) was having as he tried to decide if his life was worth living. 

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc
Angus T. Jones in Two and a Half Men

Angus T. Jones did his best to leave Two and a Half Men totally behind around 2012, citing religious reasons, but did show up for a minute in the finale to reveal that Jake had left the army, moved to Japan, got married, inherited some step kids, and managed to gamble his $250,000 check from his supposedly dead father into $2.5 million. Not bad! 

Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe in Parks and Recreation

Sure, Ann (Rashida Jones) and Chris (Rob Lowe) hadn't been gone all that long by the time Parks and Rec ended, but it was beyond great to see them again in the finale, and to learn that they were moving back to Pawnee...even if we wouldn't be around to watch them live there. 

FOX
Everyone on Glee

Glee's series finale reunited the majority of the cast to find out how everyone was doing after college and beyond. We even got a glimpse of the unholy trinity—Quinn (Dianna Agron), Santana (Naya Rivera), and Brittany (Heather Morris) together again. 

James Stenson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sherry Stringfield, Eriq La Salle, Laura Innes, and Noah Wyle on ER

Aside from being Alexis Bledel's first post-Gilmore TV role, the 2009 ER finale was also a beautiful reunion for many of the show's original doctors, who all returned to attend a party to celebrate the opening of Dr. Carter's (Noah Wyle) clinic. Sherry Stringfield, Eriq La Salle, and Laura Innes all got back together with Wyle one last time, just missing George Clooney and Julianna Margulies' appearances just a couple of episodes before. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images
William Petersen and Marg Helgenberger on CSI

At least part of the old team got back together for the final episode when Catherine (Marg Helgenberger) was called to Las Vegas to deal with a bombing in her casino. Even Gil Grissom (William Petersen) found a way to get involved after leaving the show in 2009, and the series ended with Sara (Jorja Fox) quitting her brand new promotion and sailing off into the sunset with Grissom. Unfortunately, Nick (George Eads) was nowhere to be found. 

Chris Haston/NBC
Steve Carell on The Office

Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) surprise attendance at Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Angela's (Angela Kinsey) wedding after being gone for two seasons was possibly the sweetest return of all, especially thanks to an incredibly well timed "That's what she said." 

Superstore's series finale airs March 25 on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

