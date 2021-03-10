Matt James Responds to Bachelor Nation Fan's Venmo Account With a Priceless Tip

Watch : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

There's always a price to finding love.

As Matt James continues his search for love on The Bachelor, some viewers aren't exactly pleased to see who is being eliminated at various rose ceremonies.

After watching this week's episode, one fan decided to channel her disappointment in a unique way. Hey Matt, it's time to put your money where your mouth is.

"Story time!" Victoria Hammett shared on her TikTok. "I was watching The Bachelor Monday and someone went home who I did not want to go home. So I did what any other sane person would do. I found Matt James The Bachelor's venmo and I charged him money for wasting my time."

So did Matt see the request and act on it? You better believe it.

Victoria added, "He accepted my request. He paid me $1 for wasting my time! Thank you Matt James. You can kiss me with your eyes open any day."