Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

Choni Reunion on the Way? Riverdale's Vixens Are Having a Dance-Off

Cheryl has emerged from her mansion to take back the Vixens, but first she has to dance. Get a sneak peek of an all-new Riverdale.

By Lauren Piester Mar 10, 2021 9:36 PMTags
TVEntertainmentRiverdaleMadelaine Petsch

We're either one step closer to a Choni reunion or one step further away. 

After a brief break, Riverdale is back tonight and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) has emerged from her mansion to try and take back the Vixens, but one person stands in her way: Toni (Vanessa Morgan), her ex-girlfriend. 

Of course, Toni wants Cheryl back out in the world and away from her paints and her easel, so in a new clip exclusive to E! News, the Riverdale High guidance counselor seems to be taunting her ex back to her rightful place as HBIC. 

"The Vixens are mine now, hun," she says. "I restarted them. I'm financing them, and we've been doing all the work. So what are you gonna do about that?" 

Cheryl answers that question by challenging the very pregnant Toni to a dance-off, which Toni cannot accept because, again, she is very pregnant. 

In her stead, one of the Vixens steps up and says she'll dance for her. 

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Of course, the clip ends before the dance-off begins, but there's just a few hours to wait before we get to see how this plays out. 

The episode synopsis teases that Toni's attempts to lure Cheryl back into the land of the living "leads to more tension between the two," but hopefully this formerly happy couple can find a way back to each other sooner rather than later. 

The CW

Elsewhere in the town formerly known as Riverdale (demotion courtesy of Hiram Lodge), Archie (KJ Apa) is in search of new recruits for the volunteer fire department while Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin's (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram. Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support local businesses, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) bonds with Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) over an old Riverdale mystery. 

Trending Stories

1

Dakota Johnson Had the Best Response to Being Cut From Family Payroll

2

Jameela Jamil Explains Why Piers Morgan Made Her Contemplate Suicide

3

Piers Morgan Storms Off Set After Criticism Over Meghan Markle Remark

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

Trending Stories

1

Dakota Johnson Had the Best Response to Being Cut From Family Payroll

2

Jameela Jamil Explains Why Piers Morgan Made Her Contemplate Suicide

3

Piers Morgan Storms Off Set After Criticism Over Meghan Markle Remark

4

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

5

Watch Khloe Kardashian Detail Unsuccessful IVF With Tristan Thompson