Kerry Washington Is Taking a Break From Social Media, But She’s Still Celebrating “Saint Olivia Pope Day”

Kerry Washington is saying goodbye to social media for a little while, but she's going out with a bang.
Always the considerate queen, Kerry knew we'd miss her takes on every upcoming holiday and event this month, so she gave us her reactions in advance!
March Madness? Check. National Popcorn Lover's Day? Check. St. Patrick's Day? Check.
She even sent premature birthday messages to fellow icons Reese Witherspoon, Mariah Carey and Eva Longoria. Clearly, Kerry is a planner.
On Wednesday, March 10, she explained she's taking a social media hiatus, writing on Twitter, "I love you guys. But it's time for me to take a little break from the socials. I know there's gonna be a lot of special moments unfolding in the next few weeks so I put together a video of all the moments that we would have shared together this month." The 44-year-old mom of two added in the caption, "Miss you already."
Her final video message shows the Scandal star in jeans and a grey crewneck for a compilation video of her celebrating all these milestones ahead of time. She teased, "So this is what I would have posted."
Kerry grabbed a basketball and said, "Happy March Madness! Can you believe that game last night?"
She then appeared with a glass of red wine and a bowl of fluffy popcorn, as she whispered, "Today is National Popcorn Lover's Day. Also known as Saint Olivia Pope Day. Cheers!"
The actress donned a leprechaun hat and shamrock neckless while wishing fans a happy St. Patty's Day, and then lit a match as she celebrated the one year anniversary of her Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere, which premiered on March 18, 2020.
Her dad Earl Washington even made a cameo, as she asked him to share a dad joke. He posed the question, "How excited was the gardener about spring?" before answering, "So excited he wet his plants."
And of course, she had to end off with a tribute to empowered women everywhere, but mentioned one trailblazer in particular. "It's Women's History Month! Shout out to one of my favorite women making history," she said, before spinning around and revealing a vintage pic of Vice President Kamala Harris on the back of her hoodie.
Kerry wrote at the end, "See you soon! xoxoxo K." And obviously, we stan a prepared legend.
It's unclear why Kerry is taking a social media break, though her upcoming films The School for Good and Evil and 24-7 are currently in pre-production.
Other A-listers are already reacting to her clever goodbye, with Eva writing, "Omg I love you!" on Instagram.