Summer House's Hannah Berner Shares All the Details on Her Wedding Dress & "Untraditional" Plans

Watch : "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

Hannah Berner is in full wedding-planning mode.

The newly engaged Summer House star and her fiancé Des Bishop are spilling all the details on their upcoming August nuptials in New York, which will be anything but conventional.

"I think we're going to go pretty untraditional where I'm not going to have bridesmaids," Berner told E! News exclusively. "I don't think I'm even going to have a bachelorette party unless Porsha [Williams] wants to throw it. And I don't think I'm going to have a bridal shower. I don't even know what bridal showers are for. And I just want it to be a fun party rather than too much tradition because I've been trying to take down the patriarchy my whole life."

Believe it or not, the Bravo's Chat Room co-host, who got engaged on Feb. 14, actually already has her wedding dress and it was the very first one she tried on.