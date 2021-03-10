The First Pic of Macaulay Culkin on American Horror Story Season 10 Is Here and It Is Fabulous

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

In case you forgot the weirdest news of 2020 (we kid), allow us to remind you that Macaulay Culkin will be starring in the next season of American Horror Story.

Ryan Murphy just blessed our Instagram feeds with a new photo from the set, featuring Culkin and Leslie Grossman posing on a beach, all decked out in the most appropriate beachwear of all: fur.

Both Murphy and Grossman posted the pic with the caption, "Something wicked this way comes."

As usual, details about the upcoming season are scarce, yet intriguing. Murphy told E! News last May that he enticed Culkin to join the show by describing a "very great insane part" that involves "crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates," among other things that Murphy wasn't ready to share yet.

Culkin apparently said that this was the role he was born to play, and thus he signed on for season 10.