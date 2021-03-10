Miranda Lambert's Ex Evan Felker Welcomes Baby With Wife 3 Years After Cheating Scandal

Remember when Miranda Lambert and tour mate Evan Felker's short-lived romance made waves in the country music world? Well, Evan's then-estranged wife, Staci Felker, has an update about their reunited family.
On March 10, Staci took to Instagram to not only reveal that she and Evan are back together, but they also have a newborn together!
"Y'all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off," she wrote along photos of herself, Evan and the baby. "He's here to introduce our first born. Evangelina Hartford Felker."
As fans may recall, the couple filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage in February 2018. At the time, a source told E! News Staci was blindsided by the split.
In April of that year, the insider revealed, "Staci found out that he had filed for divorce because a friend called her after seeing it in a local newspaper. Staci wasn't even served with divorce papers so she filed her divorce papers a couple weeks after finding out that Evan filed. He never communicated that to her."
The insider confirmed that Staci and Evan's divorce was not yet finalized by the time he began dating Miranda. And to complicate the timeline further, news of Miranda's split from Anderson East broke only weeks before her romance with Evan is said to have sparked.
The source remarked at the time, "Stacy was devastated at first but now she's getting by just fine."
At the time, Staci spoke to E! News exclusively about the support she received from a fan who seemingly threw shade at Evan on social media.
"I was impressed someone could make me laugh so hard at my own misfortune," she explained, and even recalled meeting the fan, noting, "We met for the first time after work on Thursday and I found her support of me to be endearing. It has been overwhelming how much love and encouragement I've received from people who have never met me. It has also been overwhelming to realize that I am no longer an anonymous person in my small city."
Miranda and Evan broke up several months later in August 2018.
Declaring herself "happily single" in an interview, the Grammy winner noted, "Love is a hard road sometimes and it's been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it."
In early 2019, Miranda wed Brendan McLoughlin after a whirlwind romance. Get the latest on their relationship here.