Miranda Lambert's Ex Evan Felker Welcomes Baby With Wife 3 Years After Cheating Scandal

Watch : Miranda Lambert Involved in a Hit-and-Run Incident

Remember when Miranda Lambert and tour mate Evan Felker's short-lived romance made waves in the country music world? Well, Evan's then-estranged wife, Staci Felker, has an update about their reunited family.

On March 10, Staci took to Instagram to not only reveal that she and Evan are back together, but they also have a newborn together!

"Y'all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off," she wrote along photos of herself, Evan and the baby. "He's here to introduce our first born. Evangelina Hartford Felker."

As fans may recall, the couple filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage in February 2018. At the time, a source told E! News Staci was blindsided by the split.

In April of that year, the insider revealed, "Staci found out that he had filed for divorce because a friend called her after seeing it in a local newspaper. Staci wasn't even served with divorce papers so she filed her divorce papers a couple weeks after finding out that Evan filed. He never communicated that to her."