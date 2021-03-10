Is Netflix's Behind Her Eyes Worth Six Hours of Your Time? Let's Debate

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Warning: This article features spoilers for Behind Her Eyes.

Behind Her Eyes: Is it good, or is it bad?

On February 17, Netflix released its new psychological thriller starring Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman and Simona Brown. With only six episodes in its first season, the show was a relatively easy binge. In fact, determined viewers could consume the entire season in one sitting. And, after doing just that, we here at E! News are split on whether or not Behind Her Eyes deserved six hours of our time.

The series, which is based on Sarah Pinborough's 2017 novel, follows single mom Louise (Brown) as she begins an affair with her boss, David (Bateman) and befriends his mysterious wife, Adele (Hewson). As secrets begin to unravel, the truth about Adele shocks both the characters on-screen and viewers at home.

We're talking an unexpected double twist we never saw coming!

Some might argue that by blending the psychological thriller genre with supernatural elements made Behind Her Eyes one of the most unexpected TV experiences of 2021. Yet, others may say the series' double twist over complicated things and ruined the show's chance of becoming a cult classic.

So, we here at E! News felt it was only right that we add our two cents into the mix and share two very different stances on Behind Her Eyes.