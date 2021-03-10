Meghan Markle's Interview Jacket Is From This Affordable Brand

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Meghan Markle dropped plenty of bombs during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, but she didn't divulge any outfit deets. That Armani dress she wore for the sit-down reached "icon" status in an instant. Thankfully, we found some budget-friendly alternatives for anyone who wants to emulate her style.

That wasn't the only look she served though. Meghan managed to start a fashion trend from a chicken coop. Her green jacket from J.Crew is one of those lightweight staples that anyone can wear throughout the year.