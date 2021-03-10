Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey Explains Why He’s No Longer Sober

Watch : Tyler Posey Talks Bella Thorne & OnlyFans: The Rundown

Tyler Posey is sharing a very personal update.

During an interview with Variety's Just for Variety podcast, which published on March 9, the Teen Wolf star spoke openly about exploring sobriety during the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

"There was a moment where it got a little scary and I felt like I needed some help," he explained. "I felt like since I was about 14 years old, I've stunted my mental growth from just not dealing with anything and dealing with it with weed or drugs or booze. The time that I was sober, I felt like it kick-started me growing up and sped up the process of me growing up and dealing with the stuff that I haven't been dealing with forever."

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter also gave an update about the current state of his sobriety, noting that he's no longer sober, but the time he was taught him a lot about himself.

"I definitely really wanted to break these habits that I had. That was most of it, because I never really considered myself an alcoholic," Tyler revealed. "There was moments of substance abuse that I felt like I had control over, but I just always viewed myself as a lazy pothead."