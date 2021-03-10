Meghan Markle's Friend Says There Is Proof Royal Family Knew of Her Struggles

Watch : Royals in Crisis After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Tell-All

There is proof that the family and staff of the U.K. monarchy knew about Meghan Markle's mental health struggles, one of her friends says, days after the Duchess of Sussex revealed she considered suicide after being refused treatment while she was a working royal.

Markle, who is pregnant, had made her shocking comments to Oprah Winfrey for a CBS tell-all interview with Prince Harry that aired on Sunday, March 7. On Tuesday, March 9, Queen Elizabeth II broke her silence about the bombshell special, saying in a statement, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

"You know, after reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace, I thought two things, Meghan's friend of 17 years and The Morning Show actress Janina Gavankar said in an ITV interview on Wednesday, March 10, "On one side, I thought I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience. But on the other side, I know the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it and through their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that."