Kelly Ripa’s Jaw-Dropping Throwback Photo of Her Mom Will Have You Doing a Double Take

She gets it from her mama!

On Tuesday, March 9, Kelly Ripa took to her Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of herself and her mother, Esther Ripa.

She captioned the snapshot, "Mom 1980. Me 2005," and the genes are strong! Kelly looks nearly identical to her mom around the same age.

Though her parents tend to keep a low profile, the Ripa's made a cameo appearance on the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host's Instagram on Feb. 28.

"I got to spend Saturday with my folks in their natural habitat," she wrote in the caption alongside a series of family photos. One of which has Esther covering her face, which Kelly noted, "Mom proved as elusive to capture as always. Dad's viewers choice award also took no chances. (Hepa filters. Windows open. Double masks. Still socially distant.)."

It seems strong genes are just a thing around the Ripa household as her son, Michael Joseph Consuelos, 23, who she shares with her husband Mark Consuelos, looks exactly like his father.