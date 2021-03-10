Brandi Glanville Pokes Fun at College Admissions Scandal After Son Mason's Big Milestone

Watch : Olivia Jade Trolls Commenter Asking About College Admissions Scandal

Brandi Glanville couldn't resist squeezing in a little jab about the college admissions scandal while celebrating son Mason's major accomplishment.

The 48-year-old reality TV mainstay took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 9 to announce that the 17-year-old, who she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, has successfully gotten into college. She and Eddie also share 13-year-old son Jake.

In her tweet, Brandi joked about the Varsity Blues scandal from 2019, in which parents were accused of falsifying test scores and bribing athletic coaches and test monitors to improve their kids' chances of acceptance into universities including the University of Southern California.

"Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California and I didn't even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote.

The star later tweeted to clarify that Mason didn't actually get accepted to USC but rather a school in the Southern California area that she declined to identify.

"Was making a joke about the rowing team & bribes cuz my baby did it all on his own & I'm proud of him [prayer-hands emoji]," Brandi explained. "Should have proofread my tweet though, he got accepted to a University **IN** Southern California. Will share the school at a later time. Sorry 4 the confusion #ProudMom."