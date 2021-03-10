Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Accidentally Offended Katy Perry After the 2021 Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen told Jimmy Fallon on March 9 that she spoke to Katy Perry after the recent Presidential Inauguration and wished she had been better at properly expressing herself.

Chrissy Teigen felt like a plastic bag drifting through the wind after her recent words to Katy Perry were accidentally misinterpreted. 

The 35-year-old model visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday, March 9, where she told host Jimmy Fallon that she had an "amazing" time supporting husband John Legend at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in January. John sang Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" during the televised prime-time special. 

Chrissy explained that at the end of the event, she offered a supportive message to Katy, who performed her song "Firework" during an epic fireworks display to cap off the night's festivities. However, the Lip Sync Battle co-host was immediately concerned that the American Idol judge didn't quite hear the exact wording of the compliment. 

"I remember I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things," Chrissy told Jimmy. "I always get so nervous, and I say faux pas, and then I hadn't seen Katy for so long."

She continued, "I was like, 'Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was like amazing, that was beautiful.' And then I think she heard that I said I hate 'Firework,' like the song."

Chrissy said that after making her comment to Katy, she regretted not being clearer about her sentiment. "I wanted to die, I felt so bad," she recalled. "'No, no, no, not 'Firework.'' I always do that."

The Cravings: Hungry for More author also addressed her decision to ask President Joe Biden last month to unfollow on her Twitter. Although she had initially posted a public plea to get the official @POTUS Twitter account to follow her, she told Jimmy "it just became too much." She added about no longer feeling the pressure of the high-profile follower, "Life is better now." 

The lesson to be learned in all of this? Taking that extra time to properly annunciate will always pay off. 

Watch the full interview in the above video.

