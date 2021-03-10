Ryan Murphy Addresses Claim He Broke This Promise to Naya Rivera’s Son Josey

Watch : Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises "Strong" Son Josey

Ryan Murphy is setting the record straight after Naya Rivera's dad accused him of breaking a promise to her son Josey Dorsey.

Their Twitter showdown began when George Rivera, whose daughter Naya died in July 2020 during a boating accident, called out Ryan for not fulfilling his pledge to help set up a college fund for 5-year-old Josey.

On Tuesday, March 9, George tweeted that Ryan was full of "Broken Promises," "fake outrage" and "hollow gestures." He also tweeted "no phone call," implying that Ryan didn't call George after Naya's death, even though Ryan created the show Glee on which his daughter starred as Santana Lopez.

George tried to rally the "glee tweeters" to go after Ryan, writing, "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn't do !!! I'm about to blow up this story .... and make sure he's knows that I know."

One fan commented, "mr. rivera gonna drag ryan murphy's a-- as he should," to which George responded, "When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than' .... vocalize a good game , but it's as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create."