Beyoncé Applauds Meghan Markle for Her "Courage" After Oprah Winfrey Tell-All

Watch : Beyonce Tells Fans to Remain "Focused" in Call for Justice

Beyoncé is standing up for Meghan Markle amid continued debate over her recent televised interview.

After Meghan and Prince Harry's much-anticipated sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 7 created a litany of hot-button talking points, the music superstar took to her website on March 9 to praise the Suits alum.

"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership," Beyoncé wrote. "We are all strengthened by you."

The "Formation" performer's post included a sweet photo of herself chatting with Meghan at the U.K. premiere for Beyoncé's movie The Lion King in July 2019.

At the time, a royal insider told E! News that Beyoncé and Meghan had never met before, saying, "It's early days in that relationship! But I think safe to say that they definitely struck up an instant clear rapport, bonding over their kids."

Beyoncé has previously been vocal about sexism in the entertainment industry. During her segment for the virtual commencement ceremony Dear Class of 2020 in June 2020, she explained why she was compelled to start her own company.

"Not enough Black women had a seat at the table," the star shared. "So I had to go and chop down that wood and build my own table."