Meghan McCain Just Compared Meghan Markle to This Historic Figure and Whoopi Goldberg Has Thoughts

A lot can be said about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, but Meghan McCain's statements on The View have even Whoopi Goldberg looking flabbergasted.

It all started on the Tuesday, March 9 episode of The View. As per usual, the talk show hosts were discussing the trending topics, including the fallout from Meghan and Harry's bombshell claims. For once, the women were all in agreement and voiced support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

One thing they seemingly didn't agree on? McCain's assertion that Markle and Winfrey are continuing the same work that President George Washington and the other founding fathers started.

Don't believe us? Here's what McCain said: "The American experiment is the way to go, and if we have two American women, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did, I'm all for it."