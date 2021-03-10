Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

Morgan Stewart Gets Brutally Honest About Breastfeeding & Her "Cut Nips"

Watch: Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Morgan Stewart is giving us some Necessary Realness about breastfeeding.

On Tuesday, March 9, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host took to Instagram to give an update on her breastfeeding journey with infant daughter Row Renggli McGraw. Her candid confession came about after a follower, who said they were "struggling" with breastfeeding, asked how new mom Morgan was "handling things."

And, in typical Morgan fashion, the former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star gave a very candid response. "Yes—I am breastfeeding/pumping," Morgan said on her Instagram Story. "It was definitely very hard in the beginning because I obviously had no idea what I was doing…Full on bloody and cut nips…that eventually healed (THANK GOD)."

Still, Morgan made it clear that she didn't rule out using formula. "If things didn't take a turn for the better I would have totally just done formula," she added. "However you choose to feed your baby is ALLLLL GOOD."

Morgan Stewart's Wedding Album

Morgan and husband Jordan McGraw welcomed their first child, a daughter, on February 16. The E! personality confirmed her baby girl's arrival via a post on social media. Alongside a picture of herself and baby Row, the Necessary Realness star wrote, "Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party! And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Instagram

Since giving birth, Morgan has been updating fans on her motherhood journey. On social media, she has shared everything from Row's first mirror selfie to family outings.

For a closer look at Morgan's early days of motherhood, scroll through the images below!

Instagram
Mom and Baby Row

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," Morgan Stewart wrote alongside this photo on Feb. 17. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Instagram
Dad and Baby Row

Morgan's husband Jordan McGraw captioned this photo, "Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21."

Instagram
Proud Papa

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host wrote, "Daddy was pump."

Instagram
Excited Grandmas

Per the E! personality, Baby Row's grandmas were there to "cheer" them on.

Instagram
Flowers for Baby Row

Baby Row's first flowers were seriously impressive!

Instagram
Big Balloons

The Stewart-McGraw family welcomed baby Row with big balloons.

Instagram
Hospital Gown, But Make It Fashion

Morgan revealed she had "the cutest hospital gown."

Instagram
Happy Home

Morgan and Jordan return home with baby Row for the first time.

Instagram
Celebratory Meal

This mama missed raw fish! With pregnancy over, Morgan celebrates with her favorite meal: tons of delicious sushi rolls.

Instagram
Flowers From the FamilE!

Morgan shows off her bouquet and congratulatory card from her fellow Nightly Pop co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.

Instagram
Bubbly for the New Baby

Morgan receives a bottle of champagne from friends Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Instagram
More Gifts

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas also gifted the new mom with gorgeous flowers.

Instagram
Custom Card

E!'s Erin Lim sent this adorable card.

Instagram
Row's Big Brother

Morgan's pup investigates the newest family member.

Instagram
Protective Pooch

He's already protective of baby Row.

Instagram
Doting Dad

"Row is loving life," Morgan shared with a video of dad Jordan adorably rocking his daughter to sleep.

Instagram
First Glimpse

Morgan shares our first close-up at little Row and the newborn holds mama's hand.

Instagram
"Forget It"

Morgan swoons over her hubby cradling little Row.

Instagram
Cuddles With Mama

Morgan Stewart said she was in "literal heaven" in this snap with baby Row.

Instagram
Baby Row's First Outing

Morgan shared this image by husband Jordan McGraw, which commemorated Baby Row's first outing.

Instagram
First Mirror Selfie

The Daily Pop co-host captioned this photo with her daughter, "Row's first mirror selfie."

Instagram
Fashionable Essentials

On her Instagram Story, Morgan quipped, "Grandma handling all the essentials."

Instagram
Sweet Treat

In honor of Row's arrival, Morgan received a delicious cake.

Instagram
An Adventure Outdoors

While on an outing outdoors, Morgan joked, "And on the 11th day we made it outside."

For more updates on Morgan and her family, click here.

