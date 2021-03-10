Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

The Only Guide You'll Need to Beyoncé's Two-Decade Grammys Domination

For more than 20 years, Beyoncé has racked up Grammy nominations, wins and performances that solidify her as one of the best in the music business. Revisit her iconic Grammy history here.

When it comes to the Grammys, Beyoncé is, well, irreplaceable. 

Since her late '90s Hollywood beginning as a member of Destiny's Child, the musical superstar has forged a career all her own—and more than two decades later, her Grammy history is equally top-tier. With 79 nominations to date—including 24 wins so far—the world-famous performer is among the top nominated artists of all-time, only outranked by six male stars in the six-decade history of the show. 

This Sunday, March 14, the 39-year-old mother of three is once again up for several gold statues, this time in a whopping nine categories—the most of any star in 2021. Then, there's the not-so-small feat that she's nominated twice for Record of the Year for "Black Parade" and her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the "Savage Remix."

Now, as fans count down to another highly anticipated Grammys night—in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic—there's no telling how the unpredictable show will unfold. But, if there's anyone we can bet on given her incredible track record, it's the one and only Beyoncé. 

Beyoncé Through the Years

In honor of her incredible Grammys success so far, take a stroll down memory lane and revisit her history of unforgettable style, performances and wins below! 

Kirby Lee/WireImage
2000: Grammy Destiny

2000 marked Beyoncé's first-ever time at the Grammy Awards as part of Destiny's Child, which then included Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin and Michelle Williams. The group was recognized with two first-time nominations, but they went home without any Grammy gold. 

David McNew/Newsmakers
2001: First Grammy Gold

This time as trio, Destiny's Child returned to the Grammy Awards the following year, serving now-iconic matching looks. The group was up for five awards and went home with two statues. 

M. Caulfield/WireImage
2004: A Night with a Prince

For her solo debut at the Grammys, Beyoncé joined Prince on stage for an electric duet as they performed a medley of his hits together. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
2004: Beyoncé Shines

Growing her Grammy Award collection, Beyoncé went home with five statues after being nominated in six categories as a solo artist.  

KMazur/WireImage
2007: Listen Up

In addition to being up for an award in four categories—and winning Best Contemporary R&B Album—the Dreamgirls star also took the audience's breath away with a performance of her hit song from the film, "Listen." 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2008: Two Proud Marys

Once again a nominee—this time in three categories—Beyoncé made Grammy history as one half of an unforgettable performance of "Proud Mary" with Tina Turner.

Getty
2010: Wins for Sasha Fierce

One of Beyoncé's biggest nights at the Grammys came in 2010 when she went home with six statues—her most to date for one show. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2014: Steaming Up the Grammys

On the heels of her surprise fifth album, Beyoncé, the star and her husband Jay-Z kicked off the 2014 Grammys with an unforgettably sexy performance of their collaboration, "Drunk in Love." The following year, the couple won two Grammy Awards for the song. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2017: Double Duty

If you were to deem any year in Grammys history as Beyoncé's year, 2017 was it. Following the release of her iconic album, Lemonade, in 2016, the singer garnered a whopping nine nominations. The star, who was also pregnant at the time with twins Rumi and Sir, ultimately won in two categories—Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video. She also pulled double duty as a performer that night, delivering a stunning medley of songs from her hit record. To top things off, she was on the receiving end of praise from Adele, who basically used her acceptance speeches for Record of the Year and Album of the Year to fangirl over Queen Bey. 

Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images
2018: The Carter Family

If you ever wanted to see Grammy royalty, look no further than this 2018 appearance from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter

