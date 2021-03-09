Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Her Favorite Women-Owned Businesses on Amazon Handmade

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although International Women's Day was yesterday, every day should be used as an opportunity to uplift women everywhere, especially those who are running small businesses. And Camila Alves knows firsthand how hard running a small business can be, which is why she partnered with Amazon Handmade and curated an incredible guide filled with products by made female artisans on Amazon.
"Handmade is a big passion of mine, you know, it's how I grew up doing things. My first business was all handmade handbags," Camila explained to E! News. "So I understand the challenges of doing things by hand and being a small business. And I founded 'Women of Today', many years ago when the purpose of creating space that encourages connection and community. That has content around food, wellness, family and home, and all of those feelers really resembled the community the Amazon Handmade fosters and it's under their umbrella. So, it was a very natural partnership to start. As a a business owner myself it's important to support other women-led businesses and small businesses."
In addition to creating a line of handcrafted handbags with her mom called My Muxo, Camila's entrepreneurial spirit moved her to create Women of Today, a digital platform focusing on health, wellness, style and community.
"The inspiration was to help the skills community. It is all about learning from each other, and how can we create a community that we are promoting and learning from each other and how to do better for you and how to do better for the ones you love in your community," the mom of three explained to E!. "It's very cool and just different things that we're doing, from everything that is out there with Women of Today, we're not talking to you, we are talking with you."
Besides empowering women everywhere and partnering with Amazon, Camila has kept busy raising a beautiful family and, like so many, helping her kids with virtual school.
"It's a really crazy time for everybody in my household, I have three kids aged eight to 12," Camila told us. "I have my mother in law who is 89. My husband and I work. We don't have much of a helping hand at all. So it's been a lot of challenge. We've been watching a lot of Survivor. Survivor is like this show at the end of the night."
For our favorite Camila-approved Amazon Handmade picks, scroll below!
JennyandJude Letter Initial Gold Fill Bracelet
Up your arm candy game with this simple yet luxe monogram bracelet. Featuring a 14k gold fill chain, you can customize the chain length, initial charm and material.
KarmaLit Springtime Candle Combo
Set the mood with this relaxing candle kit that includes 1 8oz Lavender candle and 1 4oz Flower Market candle (gardenia, jasmine). Even better, KarmaLit will donate a percentage of their sales to fund classroom needs through Donorschoose.
Art of Plants InfiKnot
Add some fun to your desk with these sculptures that are 100% hand-bent and made in Oakland, CA and Brooklyn, NY. Just imagine how cute your favorite plant will look in it!
DivineNY Tie-Dye Flour Sack Tea Towel in Pink
Add a pop of color to your kitchen with these chic tie-dye towels!
16J Organics Moisturizing Ointment - Rescue 1 oz- Organic 100% Natural
Made with coconut oil, beeswax, avocado oil, olive oil and more nourishing ingredients, this ointment will moisturize, soothe, and protect your over-washed (and over-sanitized) hands.
Jean's Studio 14K Gold Filled Genuine Baroque Freshwater Pearl Hoop Earrings for Women
Treat yourself and loved ones to a pair of these freshwater pearl hoops. They are perfect for elevating an everyday outfit, too!
Sara Sews Personalized Encouraging Words Handmade Baking or Art Apron
Featuring a 100% cotton fabric blend with encouraging words print, this apron makes for one thoughtful gift.
World Dreamer DIY Dream Catcher Kit
Perfect to keep kids busy or spend free weekend days, this kit includes everything you need to create your very own dream catcher.
La Parea Wellness Ecuadorian Rose Herbal Bath Salts
Relax and unwind with this dreamy bath salt blend. Featuring all natural Himalayan pink salt, Celtic sea salt, magnesium flakes, Epsom salt, and essential oils, one soak will take away your stress and get rid of nerves.
East Tennessee Crafts Owl 4-Piece Kitchen Set
Make cooking even more enjoyable with this adorable kitchen set! The set include two hanging towels, one pot holder and one over mitt. And it's machine washable!
For more ways to support women-owned businesses, check out Celebrate International Women's Day With These 28 Feminist Finds!
-Reporting by Amanda Williams