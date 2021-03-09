BREAKING

The Queen Breaks Silence on Meghan & Harry's Interview
Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Her Favorite Women-Owned Businesses on Amazon Handmade

The entrepreneur dishes on her latest Amazon collab, her businesses and quarantine experience.

By Amanda Williams, Emily Spain Mar 09, 2021 10:15 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleCamila AlvesJewelryHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Camila Alves McConaughey x Amazon HandmadeHaylei Smith

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although International Women's Day was yesterday, every day should be used as an opportunity to uplift women everywhere, especially those who are running small businesses. And Camila Alves knows firsthand how hard running a small business can be, which is why she joined forces with Amazon Handmade and curated an incredible guide filled with products by made female artisans on Amazon.

"Handmade is a big passion of mine, you know, it's how I grew up doing things. My first business was all handmade handbags," Camila explained to E! News. "So I understand the challenges of doing things by hand and being a small business. And I founded 'Women of Today', many years ago when the purpose of creating space that encourages connection and community. That has content around food, wellness, family and home, and all of those feelers really resembled the community the Amazon Handmade fosters and it's under their umbrella. So, it was a very natural partnership to start. As a a business owner myself it's important to support other women-led businesses and small businesses."

read
Celebrity Stylist Monica Rose Shares Her Boss Babe Picks for International Women's Day

In addition to creating a line of handcrafted handbags with her mom called My Muxo, Camila's entrepreneurial spirit moved her to create Women of Today, a digital platform focusing on health, wellness, style and community.

"The inspiration was to help the skills community. It is all about learning from each other, and how can we create a community that we are promoting and learning from each other and how to do better for you and how to do better for the ones you love in your community," the mom of three explained to E!. "It's very cool and just different things that we're doing, from everything that is out there with Women of Today, we're not talking to you, we are talking with you."

Besides empowering women everywhere and partnering with Amazon, Camila has kept busy raising a beautiful family and, like so many, helping her kids with virtual school.

"It's a really crazy time for everybody in my household, I have three kids aged eight to 12," Camila told us. "I have my mother in law who is 89. My husband and I work. We don't have much of a helping hand at all. So it's been a lot of challenge. We've been watching a lot of Survivor. Survivor is like this show at the end of the night."

For our favorite Camila-approved Amazon Handmade picks, scroll below! 

read
Celebrate International Women's Day With These 28 Feminist Finds

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughter Natalia Look Like Twins in New Pic

2

Piers Morgan Storms Off Set After Criticism Over Meghan Markle Remark

3

Meghan Markle Reveals the Real Story Behind Dad's Paparazzi Scandal

JennyandJude Letter Initial Gold Fill Bracelet

Up your arm candy game with this simple yet luxe monogram bracelet. Featuring a 14k gold fill chain, you can customize the chain length, initial charm and material.

$30
Amazon Handmade

KarmaLit Springtime Candle Combo

Set the mood with this relaxing candle kit that includes 1 8oz Lavender candle and 1 4oz Flower Market candle (gardenia, jasmine). Even better, KarmaLit will donate a percentage of their sales to fund classroom needs through Donorschoose.

$38
Amazon Handmade

Art of Plants InfiKnot

Add some fun to your desk with these sculptures that are 100% hand-bent and made in Oakland, CA and Brooklyn, NY. Just imagine how cute your favorite plant will look in it!

$125
Amazon Handmade

DivineNY Tie-Dye Flour Sack Tea Towel in Pink

Add a pop of color to your kitchen with these chic tie-dye towels!

$24
Amazon Handmade

16J Organics Moisturizing Ointment - Rescue 1 oz- Organic 100% Natural

Made with coconut oil, beeswax, avocado oil, olive oil and more nourishing ingredients, this ointment will moisturize, soothe, and protect your over-washed (and over-sanitized) hands.

$18
Amazon Handmade

Jean's Studio 14K Gold Filled Genuine Baroque Freshwater Pearl Hoop Earrings for Women

Treat yourself and loved ones to a pair of these freshwater pearl hoops. They are perfect for elevating an everyday outfit, too!

$50
Amazon Handmade

Sara Sews Personalized Encouraging Words Handmade Baking or Art Apron

Featuring a 100% cotton fabric blend with encouraging words print, this apron makes for one thoughtful gift.

$36
Amazon Handmade

World Dreamer DIY Dream Catcher Kit

Perfect to keep kids busy or spend free weekend days, this kit includes everything you need to create your very own dream catcher.

$23
Amazon Handmade

La Parea Wellness Ecuadorian Rose Herbal Bath Salts

Relax and unwind with this dreamy bath salt blend. Featuring all natural Himalayan pink salt, Celtic sea salt, magnesium flakes, Epsom salt, and essential oils, one soak will take away your stress and get rid of nerves.

$25
Amazon Handmade

East Tennessee Crafts Owl 4-Piece Kitchen Set

Make cooking even more enjoyable with this adorable kitchen set! The set include two hanging towels, one pot holder and one over mitt. And it's machine washable!

$25
Amazon Handmade

For more ways to support women-owned businesses, check out Celebrate International Women's Day With These 28 Feminist Finds!

-Reporting by Amanda Williams

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughter Natalia Look Like Twins in New Pic

2

Piers Morgan Storms Off Set After Criticism Over Meghan Markle Remark

3

Meghan Markle Reveals the Real Story Behind Dad's Paparazzi Scandal

4

Here's Why George Clooney Is Getting in “Trouble” With Wife Amal

5

Rachel Lindsay Is "Disturbed" After Matt James' TV Talk With His Dad