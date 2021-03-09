Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray Break Up After 5 Years Together

Watch : "Bling Empire" Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals Relationship Status

Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray have finally accepted that they're probably better off as friends.

On Tuesday, March 9, the Bling Empire star shared to Instagram that she and the Power Ranger Megaforce actor "have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives."

"Over the past 5 and [a] half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made," she wrote. "We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much."

Kelly added that she and Andrew "plan to continue working on becoming the best versions of ourselves individually."

She concluded her statement, "We want to express our appreciation for your continued support and thank you for allowing us to share our journey. We kindly ask for you to respect our privacy during this time of transition."