See the Cast of Failure to Launch, Then & Now

And we couldn't help but wonder: To leave the nest, do some men just need a little push?

That was the basic premise of Failure to Launch, the 2006 rom-com starring Sarah Jessica Parker as a woman whose job it is to get men to move out of their parents' home and Matthew McConaughey as her latest client. What a time!

Directed by Tom Dey, Failure to Launch didn't exactly get a passing grade from critics, but went on to gross over $130 million at the box office after its March 10 release. While it hasn't quite measured up to other romantic comedies of the era, the movie did have a pretty stacked cast, including Bradley Cooper as the sidekick, Zooey Deschanel as the quirky BFF and Terry Bradshaw as McConaughey's exasperated father.