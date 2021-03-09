Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy Joins Russian Doll Season 2

Watch : Amy Poehler Reveals the "Tricky" Part of Making "Russian Doll"

As if we weren't already excited enough for the return of Russian Doll!

Netflix just announced that Annie Murphy, star of Schitt's Creek, will be starring in season two of the Netflix dramedy, alongside season one stars Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett.

Lyonne also created the series, which followed her character Nadia as she died and came back to life to relive the same night over and over again. Nadia was eventually joined by Alan (Barnett), a man who was also dying and reliving the same night over and over again. The first season ended with the creation of two different timelines after Nadia and Alan figured out how their time loop started in the first place, so perhaps Murphy will appear in one or both of those new timelines.

The series also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez and Elizabeth Ashley.

Murphy, hot off of winning an Emmy for playing Alexis Rose in the final season of Schitt's Creek, is also about to star in Kevin Can F**k Himself, a trippy sendup of sitcom wives, which will premiere this summer on AMC.