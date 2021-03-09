Jamie Lee Is a Hilarious, Real-Life "Fairy Godmother" in Netflix's The Wedding Coach Trailer

Jamie Lee to the rescue.

In this exclusive first look at Netflix's new wedding show, titled The Wedding Coach, the comedian and Weddiculous author is on a mission to help couples survive the craziness of planning a wedding.

Per Netflix, "With a different comedian 'plus one' by her side each episode, Jamie intervenes before and on the wedding day, serving up her refreshing, real-talk perspective on the Bridal Industry, squashing the couple's drama to help them focus on the big picture."

In fact, in the new trailer exclusively obtained by E! News, the Girl Code star sounds off that "wedding perfection is unattainable." Thus, Jamie is determined to help the brides and grooms-to-be in any way she can.

"I am a fairy godmother to you," Jamie is seen telling one bride. "How do I bibbidi-bobbidi-boo this situation for you?"

Thankfully, Jamie will have some assistance as fellow comedians Matteo Lane, Punkie Johnson, Fortune Feimster, Mamrie Hart, Jon Gabrus and Alesha Renee will all appear on The Wedding Coach.