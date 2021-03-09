Queen Elizabeth II Breaks Silence on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Explosive Interview

Queen Elizabeth II is breaking her silence.

Just days after CBS aired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Her Majesty's behalf.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement, released March 9, read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

During the interview, which aired March 7, Meghan and Harry made a number of claims against the royal family. At one point, the Duchess of Sussex, who revealed she's expecting a baby girl, shared a conversation someone allegedly had with Harry while she was pregnant with their firstborn Archie Harrison.

"In those months when I was pregnant," she said, "all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

In fact, Meghan said "there were several conversations about it." Oprah then asked for clarification, inquiring if the discussion was "about how dark your baby is going to be?"

"Potentially," Meghan replied, "and what that would mean or look like."