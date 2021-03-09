Why Selena Gomez Is Thinking About Retiring From Music

Watch : Selena Gomez Reflects on "Bittersweet" 2020 Full of Success

Selena Gomez has made a rare admission.

As the cover star of Vogue's April 2021 issue, the multi-hyphenate pulled back the curtain on a struggle she's facing about making music. "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she told the magazine. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'"

The 28-year-old performer has been singing professionally for more than a decade, beginning with Disney soundtrack songs in 2008 and followed by her and her former band's 2009 debut studio album, Kiss & Tell. While "Lose You to Love Me," the lead single from her 2020 album, Rare, became a double-platinum hit, according to Gomez, there was still more to be desired.

"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people it still wasn't enough," she said. "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."