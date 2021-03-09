Why Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Ruled Out a "Long-Term Future Together" After Reunion

Watch : "Bachelorette" Stars Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split

What's really going on between Clare Crawley and Dale Moss? That's what all of Bachelor Nation wants to know.

The former couple, who split in January after meeting and quickly getting engaged on season 16 The Bachelorette, raised eyebrows last month after reuniting in Florida. In fact, fans spotted the duo walking hand-in-hand on Feb. 16 during their outing. However, amid speculation about Clare and Dale's future together, E! News has learned the truth about their relationship status.

"At this point in time, Clare and Dale aren't getting back together," a source close to Clare tells E! News. "They want to be friends and do want to see each other but don't think they have a long-term future together. Clare is trying to move on but she is still in contact with Dale."

A separate insider shared insight on the duo's relationship last month following their reunion in Florida. "Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently," the source told E! News at the time. "She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him."