Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews' Newborn Is Already Following in Their Athletic Footsteps

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tells Off Body Shamers

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews' daughter is not yet a month old, and she already has a career path lined up.

Brittany took to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 8 to share that their alma mater, Texas Tech University, sent a national letter of intent to newborn Sterling, in apparent hopes that the bundle of joy will opt to attend the school on a soccer scholarship.

The proud mom posted a photo of the document, which was signed by the school's Director of Athletics and read, "This is to certify that Sterling Skye Mahomes will be recommended by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Tech University to receive a Soccer scholarship."

Brittany added to the post, "She's ready," along with a tears-of-joy emoji. She tagged Patrick, who later shared the pic on his Instagram Story as well.

The fitness influencer also shared an image of a pink blanket with Sterling's name on it next to the school's logo, along with a tiny outfit emblazoned with "Mahomes" and the number 15. As fans know, Patrick wears "15" on his jersey when he stars as the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.