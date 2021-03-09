The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Reacts to Meme About Her Mood

Watch : Chris Harrison Apologizes and Plans His "Bachelor" Return

Rachael Kirkconnell is aware that she wasn't exactly a ray of sunshine during this week's The Bachelor.

On the Monday, March 8 episode of the romance series, Matt James went on fantasy suite dates with his three remaining contestants: Michelle Young, Bri Springs and Rachael. As Rachael waited for the first two women to return from their respective one-on-ones with the Bachelor, she got progressively more disheartened and ultimately broke down in tears before the start of her own date.

Right before Rachael and Matt met up, he told the camera he hoped Rachael is "as fired up as I am" about the date. Then, viewers saw an extremely solemn Rachael talking about her fears.

A fan noticed this and tweeted, "Matt: I hope Rachael is fired up today!" It was followed by "Rachael today:" and showed images of a young girl sprawled out on the floor of a home and looking despondent.

For her part, Rachael shared the post on her Instagram Story and added a pair of tears-of-joy emojis.