Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

The CW Is Tackling One of the UK's Best Panel Shows, Would I Lie to You?

Would I Lie to You? is heading to The CW. Read on for what's in store for the American adaptation of the popular British panel show.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 09, 2021 12:53 AMTags
TVCWEntertainment
Watch: TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Would I Lie to You? is traveling across the pond.

On Monday, March 8, The CW announced that an American adaptation of the popular British panel show will be heading to their network. And, as a way to introduce American viewers to Would I Lie to You?, The CW has also acquired two seasons of the British version. It's a good day for British TV fans!

As fans of Would I Lie to You? well know, the laugh-out-loud series features two teams of three celebrities, all of whom are tasked with telling unexpected tidbits and embarrassing stories. But which facts and tales are true? That's for the rival team to uncover!

Currently, the British version of the panel show, which was created by Peter Holmes and has aired for 14 seasons, stars The Trip's Rob Brydon as host and Peep Show's David Mitchell and Not Going Out's Lee Mack as the team captains. The premiere date and cast for the American edition have yet to be announced.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Furthermore, the new adaptation will be produced by Truly Original. Fun fact: Truly Original is owned by Banijay, the company that also owns the production company responsible for the original Would I Lie to You?.

The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King will be executive producing this project alongside Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Liz Glotzer and Aasif Mandvi. So, with the Kings at the helm, we hope the American version of Would I Lie to You? will be a success.

Brian J Ritchie/Endemol/Shutterstock

Although some adaptations of British shows have found success in the United States, including The Office, Shameless and Whose Line Is It Anyway?, others have not fared so well. We mean, don't get us started on the U.S. versions of Skins and The IT Crowd.

While we wait for news about the premiere date for Would I Lie to You?, check out the shows premiering in spring 2021 below.

Trending Stories

1

See How Celebs Are Reacting to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Interview

2
Exclusive

Why Prince Harry’s Revelations About Prince Charles Are So Shocking

3

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 2

The Flash returns on Tuesday, March 2.

Syfy
Wynonna Earp (SYFY) - March 5

Wynonna Earp will return for its final batch of episodes on Friday, March 5 on SYFY.

NBC
Good Girls (NBC) - March 7

Good Girls returns for season four, in which the Secret Service is beginning to close in on the ladies' counterfeit ring, on Sunday, March 7.

Fox
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 10

The Masked Singer returns for season five with guest host Niecy Nash on Wednesday, March 10. 

ABC
Station 19 (ABC) - March 11

Station 19 makes its spring return on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - March 11

Grey's Anatomy will return to tell us whether or not Meredith Grey survives COVID-19 on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC) - March 11

A Million Little Things returns with its spring premiere on Thursday, March 11 but then moves to Wednesdays beginning April 7.

HBO Max
NEW: Genera+ion (HBO Max) - March 11

HBO Max's new dramedy about high schoolers exploring their sexuality in a conservative community premieres March 11. 

YouTube
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) - March 19

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Disney+'s second Marvel series, arriving March 19. 

Netflix
NEW: Country Comfort (Netflix) - March 19

Katherine McPhee plays an aspiring country singer who takes a job as a nanny to a cowboy and his five kids. It premieres March 19 on Netflix.

NBC
Superstore Series Finale (NBC) - March 25

Cloud 9 will be closing its doors on Thursday, March 25 with a one-hour series finale on NBC. 

Disney+
NEW: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) - March 26

Lauren Graham stars as a mom whose son gets cut from the powerful Ducks hockey team, so she starts her own team. Emilio Estevez also stars and executive produces alongside Graham, and it premieres March 26. 

NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) - March 28

After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is taking a six-week break. It will be back on Sunday, March 28.

The CW
Supergirl (The CW) - March 30

Supergirl's sixth and final season will premiere on March 30 on The CW as Superman & Lois takes a hiatus.

ABC
NEW: Pooch Perfect (ABC) - March 30

Rebel Wilson hosts a brand new dog grooming competition series beginning Tuesday, March 30.

NBC
NEW: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - April 1

Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns in Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, April 1 in a two-hour crossover with Law & Order: SVU

NBC
Manifest (NBC) - April 1

Manifest returns for a third season that promises to reveal what happened to the passengers of Flight 828 on Thursday, April 1.

Fox
The Moodys (Fox) - April 1

The second season of this Fox comedy premieres April 1.

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

Freeform
NEW: Cruel Summer (Freeform) - April 20

Freeform's new psychological thriller, from executive producer Jessica Biel, is set in the '90s and explores the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). It premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. 

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

photos
View More Photos From Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

What premiere are you looking forward to most? Be sure to let us know!

Trending Stories

1

See How Celebs Are Reacting to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Interview

2

Meghan Markle Reveals Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before Wedding

3

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

4

Here’s the Text Meghan Markle Sent Oprah As Tell-All Was Airing

5

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan and Harry Interview