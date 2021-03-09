The CW Is Tackling One of the UK's Best Panel Shows, Would I Lie to You?

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Would I Lie to You? is traveling across the pond.

On Monday, March 8, The CW announced that an American adaptation of the popular British panel show will be heading to their network. And, as a way to introduce American viewers to Would I Lie to You?, The CW has also acquired two seasons of the British version. It's a good day for British TV fans!

As fans of Would I Lie to You? well know, the laugh-out-loud series features two teams of three celebrities, all of whom are tasked with telling unexpected tidbits and embarrassing stories. But which facts and tales are true? That's for the rival team to uncover!

Currently, the British version of the panel show, which was created by Peter Holmes and has aired for 14 seasons, stars The Trip's Rob Brydon as host and Peep Show's David Mitchell and Not Going Out's Lee Mack as the team captains. The premiere date and cast for the American edition have yet to be announced.