Belly Chains Are the Latest Celeb-Loved Trend You Need to Try

Spring is around the corner, which means both temperatures and fashion trends are heating up! The latest trend? Belly and body chains! If you're skeptical, take a look at Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union or Halle Bailey, who just rocked this season's most daring trend yet.

Whether you wear one of the belly chains above your denim or pair a body chain underneath a simple blouse, the body jewelry trend will help you instantly elevate your outfit.

See below for our nine favorite belly and body chains that you're going to want to try once you ditch your winter coat. And you can cop the celeb-loved trend for as low as $8!