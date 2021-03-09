Demi Lovato Addresses a "Common Misconception" About Her Past History of Substance Abuse

Watch : Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes & Heart Attack After Overdose

Demi Lovato may be open about her past experiences with drug abuse, but there are still some misconceptions out there that she wants to address.

The first misconception she touches on in the latest episode of Diane Guerrero's podcast Yeah No, I'm Not Okay is the idea that "if people are using drugs or if they are dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm that they want to die."

Demi explains she believes that her addictions "stopped me from dying," before adding, "In the same way it almost killed me, it saved my life at times, because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations. And had I gone forward with that in that moment, instead of another destructive coping mechanism, I wouldn't be here to tell my story."

Now, after seeking treatment, the 28-year-old star says she's come to believe "I turned to those coping mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I didn't want to die and I didn't know what else to do."