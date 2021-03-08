Why The Crown Won't Be Tackling Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Before It Ends

Don't get your hopes up about Meghan Markle, Oprah and Tyler Perry on The Crown just yet.

On Sunday night, 17 million people watched Oprah sit down with the couple formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spill all the tea about their exit from the royal family. It was a two-hour interview filled with bombshell after bombshell that felt like it was ripped right out of the most compelling royal-related fiction, and like it might make the absolute best season of Netflix's royal-related award-winning drama—of which Prince Harry himself has watched "some."

Unfortunately, that's not happening anytime soon. Season six is set to be the final season, and it will end somewhere in the early 2000s. Show creator Peter Morgan has specifically said that Meghan and Harry's romance is simply too recent to reflect on with any clarity in the show, so if they were to be covered onscreen, they would have to wait for the show to be revived in another decade or so.

The same thing goes for the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.