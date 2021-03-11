Revisit All of Kim Kardashian’s Most Savage Clap Backs

Very rarely does Kim Kardashian mince her words—it's one of the many reasons she's so entertaining to watch on Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

Yes, the mogul's jokes, clap backs and shady comments are often directed at her own family members, but when she's not hilarious battling with Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in the middle of a Bentley dealership or scolding her mom Kris Jenner for daring to "steal a vibe," Kim uses her wit for good, defending her loved ones from online haters and public feuds with other celebrities.

We can't wait to see what the SKIMS owner has to say throughout the upcoming 20th season of KUWTK, but in the meantime, why not look back at all of Kim's most savage clap backs to date?

After all, there's nothing quite like the time the reality TV star straight up told Khloe and Kourtney they looked like "f--king clowns."