Revisit All of Kim Kardashian’s Most Savage Clap Backs

Very rarely does Kim Kardashian mince her words—it's one of the many reasons she's so entertaining to watch on Keeping Up With the Kardashians!
Yes, the mogul's jokes, clap backs and shady comments are often directed at her own family members, but when she's not hilarious battling with Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in the middle of a Bentley dealership or scolding her mom Kris Jenner for daring to "steal a vibe," Kim uses her wit for good, defending her loved ones from online haters and public feuds with other celebrities.
We can't wait to see what the SKIMS owner has to say throughout the upcoming 20th season of KUWTK, but in the meantime, why not look back at all of Kim's most savage clap backs to date?
After all, there's nothing quite like the time the reality TV star straight up told Khloe and Kourtney they looked like "f--king clowns."
Watch it all go down in the above clip, which includes plenty of other savage moments, including Kim telling her BFF Jonathan Cheban that he's "in denial" about his thinning hair and her becoming so fed up with Kourtney and Kris "copying" her Christmas decorations that she says, "This makes me not want to have a big family because no one's f--king original."
Yes, she went there.
Then, make sure you're all caught up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians before the 20th and final season premieres on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. on E!.
Catch season 19 here, and more episodes on Peacock.
