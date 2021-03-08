Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Embrace Archie in Rare Family Portrait

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest family photo is capturing people's hearts.

Just hours after the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, photographer Misan Harriman shared a new portrait of Meghan, Harry and their 22-month-old son Archie Harrison.

The maternity shoot couldn't have released at a more fitting time considering the pair announced they were expecting a girl on Sunday, March 7. What's more? Today marks a special celebration.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day," Misan shared on Instagram on March 8. "Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club."

In the black-and-white image, the former Suits star looked effortlessly chic in a floral dress by La Ligne. She cradled her baby boy, as he was nestled above her growing baby bump. Prince Harry, who was photographed barefoot and opted for a button-down and denim jeans, wrapped his arms around his wife as he stood behind her and their son.