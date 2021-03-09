Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years: See Their Epic Style Transformations

The Kardashian-Jenner family changed reality television as we know it, and the same could be said of the fashion industry. 

We're not just talking about the sisters' own companies either, although it's certainly worth mentioning SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear line that took over Hollywood and Instagram alike, or Good American, Khloe Kardashian's size-inclusive denim brand which has since expanded to include general apparel, activewear and footwear.

Instead, we mean the idea that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner or Kylie Jenner could throw on any old dress, and within a week, it'd be sold out everywhere with fast fashion sites hustling to design look-alikes.

Over the years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have managed to popularize bike shorts, tiny sunglasses, flip-flop heels and yes, even latex. Their ensembles aren't always universally understood (ahem, Kim's Hulk-esque Christmas dress), but one thing's for sure: they always get people talking. 

So in honor of the famous family's trendsetting fashion, we're looking back at just how far the sisters' style has come since their E! series premiered 14 years ago.

Scroll through the below gallery to relive Kim, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew's epic style transformations before the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m., only on E!.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Kourtney Kardashian (2002)
Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian (2006)
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Kim Kardashian (2006)
Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic
Kourtney Kardashian (2007)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Khloe Kardashian (2007)
Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2007)
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian (2007)
John Shearer/WireImage for Rock & Republic
Kim Kardashian (2007)
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Khloe Kardashian (2007)
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Kendall Jenner (2008)
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2008)
Ryan Born/WireImage.com
Khloe Kardashian (2008)
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Kourtney Kardashian (2008)
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian (2008)
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
Khloe Kardashian (2008)
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2009)
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2008)
AP/Dan Steinberg
Khloe Kardashian (2009)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2009)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kendall Jenner (2009)
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2009)
Todd Williamson/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2009)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian (2009)
John Shearer/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kendall Jenner (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2010)
Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE
Khloe Kardashian (2010)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2010)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian (2010)
