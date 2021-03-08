All the Details Behind Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Look

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle discussed some alleged dress drama between her and sister-in-law Kate Middleton leading up to her wedding. Markle didn't specify exactly why she and Middleton disagreed about flower girl dresses. However, she claimed that the difference of opinion was enough to make her cry and that Middleton gave her flowers and an apology note after the failed fitting. Thankfully, dress shopping doesn't always have to be so dramatic.
Markle didn't dish on her wardrobe selection during her talk with Winfrey, but it's fair to assume that it was a tears-free purchase. The black midi dress that she wore got a lot of attention. And, of course, inquiring minds want to know how to achieve that same look. The easiest thing to do is to get that same Giorgio Armani dress.
That said, there are plenty of people looking for a more budget-friendly alternative. The Duchess of Sussex got her money's worth with her wardrobe choice for an internationally televised interview. However, most of us want to spend a little less on our Zoom meeting apparel choices.
No need to spend your time searching for the dress (or its dupes), we did that for you. Enjoy some drama-free shopping and check out our list below.
Giorgio Armani Belted Floral-Print Silk Midi Dress
This is the dress. The Giorgio Armani silk midi dress is available from size 0 to size 14. It's a versatile look that can be worn for many occasions and every season. Buying it means that you'd own a piece of (fashion) history. Plus, who wouldn't feel empowered to start a new life with this dress on?
Desigual Knitted 3/4 Sleeve Dress
This Amazon look isn't a midi dress, but it does have that same white flower embroidery on the shoulder and v-neckline. And the best part? Its price is .85% of the dress Markle wore.
Vince Camuto Floral Wisps Long Sleeve A-Line Dress
This Vince Camuto dress gives off some strong duchess vibes. It has that white flower detail from Markle's dress, but it's not just on the shoulder. The size range is from 0 to 12.
Georgette Tie-Wrap Midi Dress
If you love Markle's look, but want to switch things up a bit, this Madewell dress is the choice for you. The black midi has those same white flowers, but with a hint of brown. There's also a tie at the waist which means you can adjust the dress to fit just the way you like. It's available from size 00 to 12.
ASOS Chiffon Midi Dress
Markle demonstrated that you could never go wrong with a black and white dress, but sometimes it's nice to add some pops of color to your look. ASOS' sheer chiffon midi dress has the same neckline and length as Markle's dress with some pink, blue, purple, and yellow flower embroidery throughout. This dress is dress is worth making plans for and its sizes range from 0 to 14.
ASOS Midi Dress With Blue Embroidery
The pregnant duchess wasn't wearing a maternity dress for her big interview, but ASOS does have a black wrap dress in its maternity collection. The midi has that same white, floral embroidery on the shoulder, but with some blue thrown in. The jersey dress is available from size 2 to size 16.
ASOS Midi Dress With Pink Embroidery
This maternity dress from ASOS is designed to fit through all stags of pregnancy, with sizes ranging from 2 to 16. It's the ideal look for the pink lovers who want to channel Markle's interview ensemble.
